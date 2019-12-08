Kentucky football going to Belk Bowl after last-minute switch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky football team will be playing Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The game will be held December 31st at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kick-off is set for noon.

The announcement came as a surprise after multiple outlets first reported on Saturday afternoon that the Wildcats had secured a spot in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers.

However, sources say there was some last minute shuffling amongst SEC teams. UK was awarded the matchup against Virginia Tech when the official announcements were made at 4:30p.m.

Virginia Tech finished the regular season 8-4 with a 5-3 record in the ACC, which was the second best record in the conference. The Hokies did not play Louisville this season.

Tickets to the game start at $38. For ticket info, check the Belk Bowl website here.

