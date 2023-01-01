Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky.

Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas and Bourbon Counties.

KYSP said the checkpoints are conducted to enforce the traffic laws of the state.

"Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations," Sergeant Napier said. "Traffic safety checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well-being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community."

Local police and county agencies may also assist the Kentucky State Police in conducting these checkpoints.

A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found here.