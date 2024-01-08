Kentucky State Police investigate shooting Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Sunday morning at 9:50, Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London, got a call for assistance from the Rockcastle County 911 Center, reporting a shooting incident on Little Creek Road in Rockcastle County.

Kentucky State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that 48-year-old Joseph A. Dawson, of Berea, KY, was having an ongoing verbal altercation with his wife Katherine Dawson. Another family member of Katherine's, Phillip Fox, was also involved.

KSP reports that Joseph was inside his wife’s residence and made threats to kill her and Fox. They say Joseph left the residence armed with a kitchen knife and a machete. KSP says Fox got a firearm and discharged the weapon hitting Dawson, who fled back to the porch where he was located by law enforcement, fatally injured.

Dawson was pronounced dead by the Rockcastle County Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Office. This case will be presented to the Rockcastle County Grand Jury.

Detective Loudermilk is continuing the investigation, with assistance from Kentucky State Police Post 11, Rockcastle County EMS, and the Rockcastle County Coroner. The incident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London.