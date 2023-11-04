Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome their first baby together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

According to multiple reports, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed their son at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The founder of Lemme, who is 44, and the drummer from Blink-182, who is 47, initially revealed their pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert in June. Later that same month, they disclosed the baby's gender.

In September, the couple faced a pregnancy scare, leading to Blink-182 postponing their European tour due to an "urgent family matter." About a week later, Kardashian shared on Instagram that she had to undergo "urgent fetal surgery" to save the baby.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she wrote.

According to TMZ, the baby boy's name will be "Rocky Thirteen Barker."

The couple has a total of six children. Kourtney Kardashian has three from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, and Travis Barker has two of his own, as well as a stepdaughter from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

