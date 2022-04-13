Krispy Kreme Cinnamon Rolls Are Back Permanently—But Only On Sundays

Less than a year after pulling them off the menu, Krispy Kreme’s cinnamon rolls are officially back — and this time they’ll be around permanently.

Introduced last fall, the doughnut chain’s cinnamon rolls will be on menus nationwide every Sunday as part of Cinnamon Sundays. The Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls can be purchased individually or in a special four-pack at shops, online and via delivery. Krispy Kreme says the cinnamon rolls are light and airy, hand-rolled and covered in their iconic Original Glaze.

“Our Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was very well received when we introduced it last year for a limited time. When we get a fan reaction like that, we want to give them what they want,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “And there’s no cinnamon roll better than ours; hand-cut and covered in our iconic Original Glaze.”

When the cinnamon rolls first launched last year, they included toppings, like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Krispy Kreme’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll was topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cerealâ¯and finished with a cereal-milk icing swirl.

While only regular cinnamon rolls are back on the menu at Krispy Kreme, you can make your own Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls at home thanks to dough from Pillsbury, which you can find in stores nationwide. The Pillsbury cinnamon rolls do not have actual Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal on them, but nothing is stopping you from adding some once you pop the rolls out of the oven!



If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you — or don’t want to be limited to enjoying cinnamon rolls only on Sundays — making cinnamon rolls at home is not only easy but also makes your house smell amazing.

This recipe for Crock-Pot maple cinnamon rolls is simple and only takes a few minutes of prep time, while these cinnamon roll waffles with cream cheese glaze combine two favorites into one delectable breakfast.

If combining dinner and breakfast is more your thing, DiGiorno is releasing a line of breakfast pizzas that includes — you guessed it — a cinnamon roll flavor! The cinnamon roll pizza features cinnamon cream sauce, cream cheese crumbles, churro pieces and cinnamon flakes on a croissant crust. A DiGiorno representative tells Simplemost it will be at select retailers nationwide beginning in April 2022.

