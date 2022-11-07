Krispy Kreme Has New Mini Pie Doughnuts Inspired By Thanksgiving

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Thanksgiving with a new doughnut collection inspired by one of the best parts of the Turkey Day meal: pie!
The new mini pie doughnut collection features four bite-size doughnuts in classic Thanksgiving pie flavors: pecan pie, pumpkin pie, lemon Kreme and Dutch apple.
The mini Pecan Pie Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans and something you probably wouldn’t expect: snickerdoodle cookie pieces.â The mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut is also topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces, but has pumpkin pie filling and is dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing. It also gets a dollop of Kreme on top.
The mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut has lemon filling, is dipped in icing and is topped with a dollop of Kreme and a dusting of powdered sugar. The snickerdoodle pieces are back for the mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut, which has apple filling. This one’s dipped in caramel-flavored icing and topped with cinnamon and a drizzle of caramel-flavored icing.â
The doughnuts are now available in 16-count boxes now for a limited time at participating shops. On Nov. 18 and 19 only, you can also grab a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of the 16-count mini pie box.
If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, or just prefer the real thing, you might be inspired to make your own. If so, take a look at this pumpkin-pecan slab pie from Pillsbury or this pecapplekin pie from People.com that combines three holiday pies into one.
If you want the dessert, but also aren’t a fan of all the work that comes along with it, check out this no-bake pumpkin pie recipe. It’s not only easy, but it will also free up space in your oven on a busy Thanksgiving day. You could also make some of these pie-in-a-jar recipes which are — well, easy as pie!
Which Thanksgiving pie is your favorite?
