Over $200K raised for Kentucky Flood Relief, donations still accepted through weekend

(LEX 18) — As of Friday night, Kentucky Flood Relief has raised over $200,000 to aid Kentuckians that have been hurt by the recent floods that caused major damage to certain areas in the Commonwealth. As of 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the fund has raised $225,675.

But that won't be the final number. The fund is still accepting donations through the weekend.

LEX 18 teamed up with the Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross for the fundraiser.

Red Cross officials have nearly 100 trained disaster workers in the region. Plus, they've provided safe shelter for 180 people displaced from their homes. By donating money to the Kentucky Flood Relief, you can help the people who really need it the most.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you'd like to donate to the Kentucky Flood Relief, you can mail your donation to the following address:

American Red Cross

C/O Kentucky Floods

1450 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40511

Red Cross officials say every financial donation can bring hope. Just $5 can provide a blanket and $10 can provide a meal to someone in need.

"The best thing people can do is donate money through the Red Cross through this telethon," said Steve Cunanan, CEO of the American Red Cross Kentucky region. "With those funds, we can go ahead and give people what they need and whatever assistance they need and we can provide them with that more efficiently by them donating here today."

All donations given will be used to help those affected by flooding in the state.

"There are some real needs out there in our community," said Cunanan. "What this enables us to do is to go ahead and meet those needs in a broad way. It's going to give people a way to make a difference."

Anyone who has had their home impacted by recent floods can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.