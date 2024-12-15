Lady Veterans Connect addressing increase in homelessness among female veterans

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A safe haven for those sworn to serve, the nonprofit Lady Veterans Connect in Clark County is lifting female veterans throughout the Commonwealth.

Rosemary Capo, who has volunteered since the nonprofit began, said, "The women here have fallen on hard times. They don't really have anywhere else to go."

That's when Lady Veterans Connect opens its doors, offering a transitional home catered specifically to female veterans, assisting with the VA, finances, and preparing meals throughout the week. The ultimate goal is to help these women connect with others who are struggling.

"Connection is one of the main reasons why we are doing this," Capo said. "We are connecting these women because so many, even the high-functioning women, have stories that will raise your hair on what they went through."

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, between 2020 and 2023, homelessness among women veterans increased by nearly 24 percent.

Teresa Leming, a resident who served in the Navy for six years, said, "I enjoyed my service."

She saw parts of the world she had never seen before. Leming discovered Lady Veterans Connect by volunteering through her church, but now the group is the only place she can call home.

After getting divorced and becoming homeless last year, Leming said that with the nonprofit, she can stay warm in a bed, not her car.

Lady Veterans Connect is working with her to find a new job and a home. While nothing is guaranteed, Leming calls the support she's receiving life-changing.

"It's definitely a stepping stone—a transition for me. It's not a permanent answer to anybody, but definitely a helpful transitioning tool."

For now, Leming is just focusing on what she can accomplish tomorrow. At the same time, she is working through this difficult time in her life.

The nonprofit is able to help Leming and others mainly through donations. If you want to learn more about Lady Veterans Connect, visit www.ladyveteransconnect.org