LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 8:00 p.m on Saturday night, Lexington police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 1300 block of Centre Parkway.

In a post on Twitter, LPD shared how the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

One man was transported to the hospital after officers responded. Lexington Police do not have information about the suspect and are continuing to investigate the incident.