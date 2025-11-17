Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 Days of Feasting: Make these baked maple pecan apples with oat streusel

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica De Luis is putting a twist on the Thanksgiving classics this week. Here’s her recipe for an alternative to traditional apple pie. (Scripps News)
Looking to serve something a little different this Thanksgiving — something with a real wow factor?

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica De Luis is putting a twist on the classics. Here’s her recipe for an alternative to traditional apple pie.

Baked Maple Pecan Apples with Oat Streusel

Serves: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 35–40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 large apples (Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, or Fuji), peeled and cored (keep apples whole)
  • 4 tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter, divided into cubes
  • ½ cup pecans, chopped
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 8 Medjool dates, pitted
  • 1 tbsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp nutmeg
  • 1/16 tsp salt

Oat Streusel Topping

  • ¾ cup rolled oats
  • 4 tbsp almond flour (or oat flour)

For Baking

  • ¼ cup water

Optional Toppings for Serving

  • Whipped cream or Greek yogurt
  • Extra drizzle of maple syrup or sprinkle of cinnamon

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F and lightly grease a small baking dish.
  • Peel and core the apples, keeping them whole.
  • Place each apple in a non-stick or greased baking dish. They should be snug and stand up.
  • In a food processor, combine the rest of the ingredients, except for the oats and flour, until a paste forms.
  • Divide the paste into two portions.
  • Use half of the mixture to stuff each apple cavity from the top and the bottom.
  • Add the remaining mixture to a bowl with the oats and flour.
  • Use your hands or a spatula to mix this until crumbles form.
  • Use your hands or a spoon to top each apple with the streusel, pressing slightly to stick.
  • Pour water into the bottom of the pan.
  • Loosely cover the baking dish with parchment and tinfoil and bake for 20 minutes.
  • Remove the parchment and foil and bake for another 10–15 minutes, until the apples are tender and the topping is golden. Watch closely!
  • When done, the apple should be tender, but not mushy.
  • Serve warm with whipped cream or Greek yogurt and an extra drizzle of maple syrup.

Watch 5 Days of Feasting during "Morning Rush" all this week at 9:30 a.m. ET, streaming on Scripps News.

