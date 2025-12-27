Living here means breathing in doughnuts all day — and some have had enough

Residents near the largest Dunkin’ facility in the United States are raising concerns about air quality, saying the odor of doughnuts from the bakery has become overwhelming.

Sean Wilson, who lives about a quarter-mile from the facility, voiced his concerns during a recent City Council meeting. Council members were considering a proposal to allow the plant to install tanks that would store thousands of pounds of shortening.

“My house has smelled like doughnuts all the time for the last two months. It’s distracting, and it’s heavy,” Wilson told councilors. “You’re just overwhelmed by the smell of doughnuts.”

Wilson said the odor has him worried about air quality near the facility. He told councilors he was not sure whether he opposed the installation of the tanks but wanted reassurance that the air is safe to breathe.

J.T. Couch, who represents Creek Brook CML, the owner of the facility that produces Dunkin’ doughnuts, said the bakery makes 1 million doughnuts per day. That number could increase if the tanks are installed, he said.

The facility, which opened earlier this year, currently supplies about 300 stores; with the tanks, that could rise to about 800.

“With the size of the facility, we do take extreme measures to limit our air effluents. Each of the fryers has a dedicated hood system that you would find in a normal kitchen,” Couch said.

Councilor Shaun Toohey said he has also heard concerns from residents about the smell. He suggested postponing the vote on the tanks until January to allow time for an air quality assessment.