Millions of Americans likely facing higher internet bills this summer

Many Americans may end up with a higher-than-expected internet bill this summer.

The Affordable Connectivity Program ended in June due to a lack of funding. It provided more than 20 million low-income families with a subsidy to afford high-speed internet connections. The program, launched on Dec. 31, 2021, as part of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, helped save households in the U.S. between $30 and $75 each on their monthly internet bills.

While some families automatically lost service once the program ended, others may have originally opted to continue service when the program was no longer funded.

The Federal Trade Commission encourages those individuals to contact their internet provider and ask about lower-cost plans.

The White House has asked Congress for an extra $6 billion to keep the program until at least the end of this year; however, Congress has yet to approve that funding.

The federal government has another program that could provide a discount to some households. The Lifeline program offers up to $9.25 per month off of phone and internet plans.

"Not all households who received the ACP discount will qualify for Lifeline and not all internet companies that participated in the ACP will participate in the Lifeline Program," the Federal Communications Commission, which runs the program, warns.

Click here to learn more about qualifying for the FCC Lifeline program.