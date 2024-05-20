Target vows to lower prices on butter, pizza and thousands of other items

Your next trip to Target might be a little less costly. The retailer said it has reduced the prices on 1,500 items throughout its stores and plans to reduce prices on thousands more.

Target said it will reduce prices on milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels and pet food.

The company said it expects that about 5,000 items will have lower prices this summer.

A few examples of lower prices provided by Target include:



Good & Gather Unsalted Butter (1 lb) now $3.79 (was $3.99)

Good & Gather Organic Baby Spinach (5 oz) now $2.99 (was $3.29)

Prime Hydration Sports Drinks (16.9 fl oz) now $1.99 (was $2.19)

Jack's Frozen Pepperoni Pizza (14.3 oz) now $3.99 (was $4.19)

In a survey released by Market Force Information earlier this year, Target ranked No. 32 out of 45 grocery stores for value. The survey found that 34.5% of consumers said Target offers value for money. Aldi ranked No. 1 at 88.9%.

Earlier this month, Aldi said it would pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by lowering its everyday price on numerous items.

The announcements come as above-average inflation has persisted in 2023 and 2024 after reaching a four-decade high in 2022.

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president at Target. "Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs."