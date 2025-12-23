Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

Why your payment method matters when shopping online or in-store

Choosing the right payment method can protect you from disputes and costly mistakes.
It’s crunch time for holiday shoppers who still have gifts to buy. But before you pay, it’s important to know that the method you choose can make a big difference. (Scripps News Group)
Susan Solves iIt: Why shopping payment method matters
Payment Method
Posted

When time is tight, sometimes you just do whatever works to find the best price. But before you pay, it’s worth thinking twice about the method you’re using.

It could help you down the road if you use a credit card—especially if you’re shopping online or dealing with a store you haven’t bought from before.

RELATED STORY | Holiday shopping trends reveal sharp generational divide

Credit cards come with built-in protections thanks to the Fair Credit Billing Act.

Under federal law, you have 60 days from getting a bill to dispute a charge. That could help if what you ordered doesn’t arrive or doesn’t match the description online.

You’ll still want to give the seller a chance to fix the issue. But if they don’t, you have another option.

Another thing to be careful with is Buy Now, Pay Later options. Many shoppers use these programs, and they can help you pay something off over time, often with no interest. But, “if you miss a payment you could face steep penalties.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | These are the most wanted gifts across all 50 states this holiday season

If you’re paying with a service like Venmo or PayPal, it can help to use their “goods and services” option. The seller will be charged a small fee, but, “if something goes wrong, that service is supposed to help protect your money.”

This story was originally published by Susal El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.
Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18