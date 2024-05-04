Children’s dressers sold exclusively at Rooms To Go recalled for tip-over risk

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an alert after it says that children’s dressers sold exclusively at Rooms To Go were recalled for a tip-over hazard.

The agency said the brand's Mill Valley Jr. six-drawer youth dressers are "unstable" unless customers properly anchor them to the wall. If they tip over they can pose a serious risk of entrapment for small children that can result in serious injury or death. The agency said the dressers violate the requirements of the federal STURDY Act.

The agency is recommending consumers immediately stop using the dressers and request a replacement. Around 200 units of the product sold have been affected by the recall.

CPSC says to contact Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 or email the company at productcare@roomstogo.com, or go online to the manufacturer's website created to handle the recall. The recall affects "Mill Valley Jr. six-drawer youth dressers in either white or cherry with model numbers C2192Y-N04 and C2193Y-N04. The dressers are approximately 57 1/2 inches long by 18 inches wide by 35 inches high, and weigh about 132 pounds. They have a white label on the rear panel with either “C2192Y-N04” (White) or “C2193Y-N04” (Cherry)," CPSC said in its notice.

Consumers are urged to keep children away from the dressers and contact the store or the manufacturer as soon as possible for a resolution. CPSC said Rooms To Go is contacting "all known purchasers directly." No injures have been reported so far.

Between 2000 and 2021 CPSC received 592 reports of deaths from unstable or tip-over incidents due to television, appliance or furniture instability, the agency said in a 2022 report.