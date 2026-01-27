Thousands of McCafé K-Cups recalled over labeling error

More than 80,000 K-Cup pods have been recalled because of a labeling error that could lead to someone consuming more caffeine than they anticipated.

The recall involves McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods, which are labeled as decaffeinated but may contain caffeine.

The recall affects 84-count cartons of the K-Cups distributed by Keurig Green Mountain.

According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is classified as Class II, meaning use of the product could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The agency said the likelihood of serious adverse health effects is “remote.”

Nearly 1,000 cartons were distributed in California, Nevada and Indiana, according to the FDA.

Consumers can identify the recalled products by checking for the UPC code 043000073438 and a best-by date of Nov. 17, 2026.

