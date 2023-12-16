Local 'Battle Axes' entertainment venue holds animal adoption event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Battle Axes, a Lexington entertainment venue, looked a bit different on Saturday.

The venue decided to host a pet adoption event in hopes that some furry friends would find their forever homes.

Battle Axes invited several rescues to be a part of their event. Co-owner Shawn Courtney says that they work with shelters and rescues throughout the year but wanted to get them together on Saturday for a big, year-end event.

"My wife and I love dogs. We have 5 adopted dogs ourselves. Pets don't have a voice so we try to help out in that situation. Whether it be raising money for them. get fosters for them, get them adopted, anything to get them out of the shelters," Courtney said.

Rescues featured at today's event were



Saved by the Fate Dog Rescue

Bluegrass Bully Dog Rescue

Blackcat Animal Rescue

Scott County Animal Care and Control

Many rescuers in the area are always looking for donations, volunteers, and of course, pet parents.