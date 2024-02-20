Low-energy dog breeds you can be lazy with

When it comes to choosing the right dog, knowing your own activity level and desires for wanting a canine companion can be as important as anything. Some people may want the type of dog that has energy to spare and is able to keep them active all the time — but others just want a furry friend they can chill with on the sofa.

If that sounds like you, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the most low-energy dog breeds you can invite into your home. Of course, all pups need to get some exercise and enjoy some playtime every day, but these dogs won’t wear you out.

Basset Hound

These sweet, short pups are well known for being laid-back and easy to train. Basset hounds are low-energy dogs that are extremely patient with kids and anyone else who tries to annoy them. But if you want a quiet house, you might want to consider another breed, because they have a reputation for being talkative.

Saint Bernard

Anyone who watched the movie “Beethoven” back in the day probably thinks of Saint Bernards as a breed that can be a handful. But in real life, they are known for being intelligent and patient. The American Kennel Club calls them “genial giants” and considers them a great dog for families, given their “fondness for children.” Of course, keep in mind that they can grow to be nearly 200 pounds and are known to have a loud bark and a drooly mouth.

Neapolitan Mastiff

If you want a big dog that loves being cuddly, a Neapolitan mastiff might be the perfect choice. These watchful pups grow to be up to 150 pounds and have low energy and low exercise needs. Like other big dogs, Neapolitan mastiffs have a reputation for drooling, with their slobber being described as tough to clean off of surfaces. The AKC ranks this dog’s drool level at the highest “always have a towel” level.

Maltese

A small pup that can live nearly 20 years, if you adopt a Maltese you’ll find a devoted friend. They are described as very intelligent, perfect for apartment dwellers and people who also own cats, according to Vet Street. The site also calls the breed “a super therapy dog.” However, they do like to bark and will require some intense grooming at times, thanks to that luscious fur.

French Bulldog

“Frenchies” were bred to be companions, and if you want a low-key dog that can fit on your lap, they are a solid choice. They hardly bark, are very friendly, don’t need much exercise, and will bring plenty of chuckles to your household via their adorable appearance and mannerisms. French bulldogs have become quite popular in the U.S. in recent years, but they are still quite expensive.

Scottish Deerhound

This tall, wiry-haired doggy will certainly stick out if you take it to a crowded dog park! Scottish deerhounds do need room to run in the backyard, but they are relatively low-energy dogs. At home, they have “a quiet and dignified personality,” according to the AKC.

Bergamasco Sheepdog

They may look like a pain to groom (they aren’t), but the Bergamasco sheepdog requires about as little maintenance as any dog. According to the AKC, these big, hairy pups are patient and eager to please. They don’t require much exercise and are described as very loving to their humans. With regard to that stunning coat, the AKC says Bergamasco sheepdogs are “basically maintenance-free.”

English Bulldog

Perhaps the ultimate indoor, family dog, the English bulldog needs almost no exercise or playtime and loves pretty much everyone, including cats. Vet Street says this breed is mellow and easygoing. Unfortunately, English bulldogs face many health issues and are not the easiest dogs to train. But if you want a pup that is happy to just sit by your side, they are hard to beat. Keep in mind that too much exercise or overheating could be detrimental to this breed’s health.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

These regal pups, like their fellow British countrymen the English bulldog, are very versatile pets. According to the AKC, which ranks the cavalier among its most popular breeds, they “do equally well with active owners and homebodies” and are happy to be couch potatoes. They are described as gentle and eager to please — but it’s not recommended to let them off a leash because their strong hunting-dog instincts make them run toward interesting smells.

Pug

It’s tough to find an unhappy pug. The AKC relays that pug owners declare this beloved breed “the ideal house dog.” They don’t need a ton of exercise, but the AKC says pugs are prone to obesity, so watch their calorie intake if they’ll be spending most of their time on the sofa.

Shih Tzu

They may not look tough — especially with a bow in their hair — but Shih Tzu actually means “lion dog.” If you want a gentle, friendly dog, these little pups are a perfect choice. They were bred to be companions and can meet their daily exercise needs by just running around the house. The biggest knocks against them are that they require regular grooming and are hard to train — but look at that face!

Japanese Chin

If you live in an apartment and consider yourself more of a cat person, the Japanese Chin may be the ideal dog for you. According to Wag!, these dogs have been described as “a cat in a dog suit,” due to their climbing abilities and tendency to clean themselves. These pups are very entertaining and unpredictable but also smart, so not too tough to train. They don’t need much exercise and don’t bark much, but they require plenty of affection and attention.

Irish Wolfhound

Irish wolfhounds are about as affectionate as dogs come. They don’t need a lot of exercise but also shouldn’t be allowed to be total couch potatoes, as extra weight can hurt their joints. These dogs will adapt to your activity level. AKC says these pups tend to be calm, dignified and kindly toward most everyone they meet.

Whippet

Like their greyhound cousins, whippets are very fast (30 miles per hour at a sprint!), but they aren’t high-energy dogs. They are very affectionate and friendly pups who love naps. These pooches are perfect for someone who may want a buddy to have a quick jog with before relaxing on the couch for movies and cuddling. They also don’t need much grooming, hardly bark and are, overall, a healthy breed. What’s not to love?

Bolognese

A perfect dog for someone who works at home or doesn’t spend much time away, this Italian breed is described by the AKC as “serene and inactive.” The Bolognese is playful and friendly but has severe separation anxiety, meaning they can’t stand being alone for long periods of time. “Bolos” don’t shed much, but they do require brushing several times per week to keep that fluffy fur looking good. Finding one may be hard, however, because they are a very rare breed in the U.S.

Bernese Mountain Dog

Not only are Berners some of the world’s most beautiful dogs, they are also known for being calm and gentle. Their ideal living situation is inside with their family, but they also love outdoor activity — in case you need a hiking buddy, especially in the cold. The AKC cautions that they shed a lot and do require a good bit of brushing each week, but they are pretty easy to train and they are eager to please.

Pekingese

These cuddly little guys have a background of living among Chinese royalty, which is why if you share your home with a Pekingese they often seem like the ruler of the household. They are independent-minded but they’re also thrilled to sit in your lap and take it easy. Pekingese pups have little energy and don’t require much in the way of daily exercise.

Tibetan Mastiff

Weighing up to 150 pounds, Tibetan mastiffs might look like intimidating guard dogs, but they are mellow and sweet if they know you. These big beauties don’t need organized playtime, they prefer to get their exercise simply patrolling the yard of the home where they live, especially if it’s in a cold-weather place. Tibetan mastiffs can be extremely independent though, with the AKC saying they are “notorious for performing impeccably in [training] class and then completely ignoring all commands when they are once again at home.” Sassy dog!

Brussels Griffon

Like many dogs named after cities, the Brussels griffon will do great living in an urban apartment. These tiny pups have big personalities and will pretty much want to hang out near you all the time. The AKC says they need about 30 minutes of exercise a day, which can include a game of fetch inside the house. Movie lovers will remember this breed from 1997’s “As Good as It Gets,” where Verdell the Brussels griffon stole many scenes from Jack Nicholson.

Chinese Crested

This breed might look a little — OK, a lot — silly, but they are pretty tough little pups. Chinese crested dogs are extremely loving, loyal and perfect for people with allergies, thanks to their overall lack of fur. They can meet their exercise needs by playing in the yard or in an open room, but they may need sunscreen to protect their sensitive skin when outside.

