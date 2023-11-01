Macy's Thanksgiving Parade to feature new schedule, balloons and Cher

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang. The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Cher will perform at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

She will spice things up with a brand-new holiday hit right before Santa's sleigh marks the parade's grand finale, according to Macy’s parade organizers. Cher had announced in October the release of a holiday album.

But if you thought this was it, Macy’s has more in store for us!

The lineup includes 16 additional performers, ranging from Latin urban and reggaeton star Manuel Turizo to singer-songwriter Brandy, and even the legendary duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee, among others.

Additionally, seven new character balloons will make their parade debut, including Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat & Chugs, "Kung Fu Panda's" Po, Netflix's "Leo," Monkey D. Luffy, the Pillsbury Doughboy and Uncle Dan.

The parade will have a total of 25 balloons, 6 balloonicles (balloon-based vehicles), 30 floats, 9 marching bands, 29 clown crews, and 5 performance groups.

Also new this year, the time the parade starts.

You're going to want to wake up 30 minutes earlier this year, as the holiday tradition will start at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Grammy-winner Jon Batiste kicking off the festivities. Last year, the parade drew 27.7 million viewers.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com