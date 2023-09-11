Make $10,000 as an an official food photographer for Yelp

If you love taking pictures of your meals when you go to restaurants, there’s a chance you could now earn some cold hard cash next time you go out to eat.

Yelp is looking for an official food photographer to take photos of food at various “local hidden gem restaurants” across the U.S. and post the photos to social media. In turn, they’ll pay you $10,000.

The chosen photographer will visit two restaurants per month for two months and create two blog posts, along with taking photos for Yelp’s social media accounts. The winner will need to visit the four restaurants between Dec. 1, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

If you think you have the skills to be a Yelp food photographer, you can submit a contest entry on Yelp’s website now through 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 7. You must be 21 years or older to apply and will need to have a Yelp account.

To enter, submit up to 10 photos of food or restaurant businesses that you’ve previously added to Yelp pages, along with a 30- to 60-second video explaining why you’re qualified. Entries will be judged based on the winner’s love for local restaurants, the quality of the photos and social media skills.

If you’ve never added photos to Yelp before, you can read instructions on how to do so on Yelp’s website. You will need to do that first before you can submit your entry. It’s important to note that the photos you submit must have also been uploaded within the last six months.

If you need some inspiration, Yelp just released its list of the Most Photographed Restaurants of 2023. The list includes 25 restaurants that had the most photos submitted by users between Jan. 1 and June 29.

The top two restaurants are Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen and Bacchanal Buffet, both in Las Vegas. Others are across the country, though, in California, Texas, New York, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, Washington, Hawaii and Washington, D.C.

Do you think you would make a great Yelp Official Food Photographer?

