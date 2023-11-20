What’s the best part of a holiday meal? Some say it’s the ham or turkey. But many people can’t get enough of the side dishes. A recent Campbell’s survey reported families will enjoy five side dishes as part of their special meal.

Mashed potatoes, stuffing and macaroni and cheese are classic additions to the holiday table. But if you want something different, how about taking a page from Southern food queen Paula Deen’s recipe book? Her creamy corn casserole takes a basic vegetable and elevates it to comfort food perfection.

MORE: There’s a new No. 1 side dish this Thanksgiving

Adobe

Known also as corn pudding in some parts of the country, corn casserole can be made in numerous ways. What all the recipes have in common is the final dish is a craveable combination of creamy corn with a muffin or cake-like texture. People can scoop it out of a baking dish in heaping spoonfuls for a slightly sweet or cheesy addition to their holiday meal.

Deen’s recipe embraces classic Southern food tradition, which leans to a more creamy and cheesy dish. She shared it back in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when people desperately wanted and needed comfort food. And there’s no reason to wait until the holidays to make it.

The ingredients for Paula Deen’s Southern Corn Casserole are easy to find in any store:

canned corn

canned creamed corn

sour cream

butter

corn muffin mix

shredded cheddar cheese

That’s all you need to make this fantastic recipe besides a spoon, a baking dish and an oven.

Want a step-by-step demonstration from Deen? Check out her YouTube video to cook the dish right along with her!

Ready to make it? Read Deen’s full recipe for Southern Corn Casserole.

More Holiday Recipes:

Enjoy all of your favorite holiday dishes, and Happy Thanksgiving!

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Make Paula Deen’s corn casserole for the ultimate comfort food side dish originally appeared on Simplemost.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.