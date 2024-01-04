If you’re one of the millions of Taco Bell fans who have tried to recreate some of their iconic recipes at home and found them a bit disappointing, the fast-food chain is launching two new grocery store kits to help you out.

The new Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kits include the same ingredients — Taco Bell’s seasonings and sauces — as the menu items to accurately recreate them at home. That means no more guessing how much of and which seasonings to add. Everything you need to create the flavors are included right in the box.

Taco Bell

MORE: If you like Taco Bell crunchwraps, you’ll love this homemade Buffalo chicken version

The new kits are available exclusively at Walmart stores or online and each one includes four servings. You’ll only need to add a protein of your choice and any other toppings you want — like lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

The Crunchwrap Supreme kit includes four tortillas, cheese sauce, four tostada shells and taco seasoning.

Taco Bell

$7 at Walmart

The Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kit comes with four tortillas, cheese sauce and creamy chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell

$7 at Walmart

Because the kits do not include meat, you can customize them to your liking and even make them vegetarian by using beans or a meat substitute.

MORE: Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza tastes just like the original

Taco Bell says the quesadilla was their best-selling menu item in 2023, while the Crunchwrap Supreme has been a staple menu item for 18 years and is “perhaps” their most popular item.

If they’re not your favorites, however, the kits are just some of a long list of Taco Bell items available at grocery stores. You’ll find everything from seasoning and nacho cheese sauce to beans, full taco kits and even a bottle of the chipotle creamy sauce included in the quesadilla kit.

What is your favorite thing to order at Taco Bell?

Make Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supremes at home with these new kits from Walmart originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <