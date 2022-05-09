Man charged with throwing railroad spikes at traffic on Northbound I-75

CINCINNATI — An Elsmere man is accused of throwing railroad spikes and rocks at drivers on Interstate 75 in Elmwood Place Saturday afternoon at mile marker 8.2. That's just before the Towne Street and Elmwood Place exit.

Drivers say a man was standing there on an overpass for trains around 3:15 pm when he chucked the objects at their vehicles.

"It was like slow motion," said Cate Dean. "He threw it, it was coming right at me."

Police arrested Robert Stevens, 25, later that night. He was in court for a bond hearing Monday morning. Assistant Prosecutor Dave Wood said surveillance video helped police identify him as the suspect.

The judge set his bond at $165,000. He faces 11 counts of vandalism.

One of the victims, Abby Lakes, provided WCPO these photos of the damage to her car:

Photo by: Abby Lakes

Photo by: Abby Lakes

"It was all of the sudden. I wasn’t expecting it when i saw the man on the railroad, and it was really scary," said Lakes. "Like, it was really traumatic for me."

READ MORE

One dead, I-75 north closed for hours after crash between two semi trucks

Butler County police seize 'enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people'

Elmwood Place names interim police chief after department loses half of staff