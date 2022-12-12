Mariah Carey Sings Duet With Daughter Monroe At Christmas Concert

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without Mariah Carey crooning carols in the background. And it seems that her 11-year-old daughter Monroe shares her singing talent!

In a recent concert in Toronto, Carey invited Monroe on stage to help her sing “Away in a Manger.” The mom-and-daughter pair donned sparkly white dresses and sequined tiaras. Singing beside a Christmas tree, they were the very embodiment of Christmas magic.

You can watch the beautiful moment captured by fan site Carey On Wellness & Healing on YouTube.

Before they started, Carey clarifies that she would never force her kids to perform if they didn’t want to, and she is quick to ask Monroe if she is OK before the song begins.

“I never wanted to force them into doing anything music-related,” said Mariah, explaining to the sold-out crowd that the desire to sing comes from the twin girls themselves.

And they certainly seem happy on stage!

A few weeks ago, Monroe and Moroccan — “Roc” and “Roe,” as their mother calls them — performed with Mariah at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. The twins danced on a parade float while Mariah sang “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which is one of her signature holiday tunes. Carey shared her joy about the special experience on Twitter, saying she was so proud of them:

Happy Thanksgiving!!! Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life. Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! pic.twitter.com/pkWk5TJUZ2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 24, 2022

But just because they are famous kids doesn’t mean they don’t have to practice!

“When they want to be involved and feel like it will be something fun, they show up, attend rehearsals, and get really into it,” Carey told E! News about her kids’ interest in performing. “I think it’s important that they learn these lessons because I grew up without that privilege and they need to understand that it is so important to try your hardest and do your best. It’s one of my greatest honors to watch them shine.”

The twins have been singing with mom for years now. They used to perform with their mother during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, which ran from 2018 to 2020. Monroe and Moroccan would join Mariah on stage to sing her chart-topping hit “Always Be My Baby.”

Mariah says that she is glad they share this family talent.

“Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I’m so thankful that they inherited that from me,” Mariah said to E! News in a recent interview.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.