Massive fire breaks out at Disneyland in California

A massive fire broke out at Disneyland Park in California on Saturday night.

Flames erupted as a 45-foot animatronic dragon caught fire during the Fantasmic nighttime water and fireworks show.

While some parkgoers captured videos of the fire, others scurried away from the attraction.

The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported.

"We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance,” Disneyland officials tell Scripps News.

Due to wind and smoke, attractions near the incident were also evacuated, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials say.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com