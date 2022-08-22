U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.

His infamous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 about his ties with the late sex-offender Jeffry Epstein will be “reimagined” as part of the program.

The interview was widely considered a public relations catastrophe for the Duke of York.

Critics tore into the prince after the interview for his perceived lack of empathy for Epstein's sex abuse victims.

“Prince Andrew: The Musical” will send up the life and times of the duke.