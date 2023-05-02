These Miller High Life beer-infused chocolates taste like bar snacks

There’s a new way to enjoy beer and your favorite bar snack: mixed together and turned into chocolate.

New Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles are infused with beer, but they are also flavored like popular foods you’d get at a bar. Think: grilled cheese, chicken wings and pretty much everything in between.

You read that right — chocolate flavored like beer and bar food, all in one bite. Created in partnership with chocolatier Phillip Ashley, the truffles come in six flavors (perfect for pairing with a six-pack of beer.)

Kicking off the collection is Grilled Cheese, which, according to the description, has “triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache” inside a blonde chocolate shell. Next up, Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing is made with “fried chicken ganache” that’s infused with lemon pepper seasoning, while Pretzel Praline is a combination of salted pretzel, roasted pecans, caramel and blonde chocolate.

The Beernut truffle is made with roasted peanuts that have been soaked in Miller High Life then ground into a “beernut butter” and covered in milk chocolate, while Buttery Popcorn is made with a white chocolate ganache that’s infused with “movie theatre style popcorn.” Finally, Sweet Potato Fry is a blend of Garnett sweet potato mash and blond chocolate for what Phillip Ashley says is “a sweet and savory bon bon.”

The truffles are on sale via Phillip Ashley’s website for $35 per box of six today, and they’re expected to go fast.

If beer-infused chocolate flavored like savory game-day food isn’t your idea of the best boozy treat, how abouttequila grapefruit sours? From the brand Sugarfina, the gummies are tart and non-alcoholic.

Häagen-Dazs has even created boozy ice cream treats, introducing an entire line of flavors inspired by different spirits in 2019. While not all of them stuck around, Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Praline Pecan and Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle have become permanent additions. You can still find them at your local grocery store.

Will you be ordering some Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.