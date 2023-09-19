Missouri lawmakers deny burning books in viral video

Two Republican lawmakers from Missouri are accusing the opposition of spreading a false narrative after sharing a video of them using flamethrowers.

The video, which has millions of views on X, shows state Sen. Bill Eigel and state Sen. Nick Schroer firing the flamethrowers and burning cardboard boxes. The video was shared by a self-proclaimed progressive organizer, who said the pair was participating in a book burning.

Eigel, a 2024 Missouri gubernatorial candidate, said no books were burned in the demonstration.

"In the video, I am taking a flame thrower to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp," Eigel said.

The Republican added that he's not opposed to burning books that he feels are not appropriate for children.

"You bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I’ll burn those too — on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion," he said.

Schroer accused the left-wing activist of smearing him and Eigel to score political points.

"You may be entitled to your feelings and opinions but not your facts," Schroer said. "Many democrats say there is no place for hate and intolerance, which I totally can get behind. Yet it's a bitter pill they fail to take themselves. Your fear and division will not work."

The video in question has not been removed from X; however, there is now a note attached to it, stating the the men were burning cardboard boxes.

