Most US dog owners skeptical of routine vaccines

The majority of U.S. dog owners are skeptical about vaccinating their pooches.

This is according to a study published in the medical journal Vaccine, which found that 53% of dog owners show skepticism about the safety and efficacy of routine vaccinations.

This includes concern with common shots like the rabies vaccine.

The skepticism is defined as Canine Vaccine Hesitancy (CVH), which the study claims could pose health risks.

"CVH is problematic not only because it may inspire vaccine refusal – which may in turn facilitate infectious disease spread in both canine and human populations – but because it may contribute to veterinary care provider mental/physical health risks," the study said.

The study said it finds that CVH is associated with rabies non-vaccination, and opposition to evidence-based vaccine policies.

In up to 99% of cases, domestic dogs are responsible for the transmission of the rabies virus to humans, according to the World Health Organization.

Results of the study come amid human vaccine concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE MORE: How to walk your dog when the pavement is hot

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com