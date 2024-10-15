Mother of John Ault victim speaks out about daughter's sexual abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the last two years, a Kentucky man has represented himself in his own child sexual abuse case, and several days ago, John Ault pleaded guilty and now could face 10 years in prison.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle sat down with the mother of one of his victims as she shared her daughter's story for the first time.

63-year-old John Ault is a Kentucky Man who is facing the possibility of 10 years in prison following several child sexual abuse charges. Ault was first arrested in 2019 in Lincoln County after police say he tried to meet up with a 12-year-old who ended up being an undercover deputy. Ault was then released on Bond.

Following his bond release, police say Ault brought a minor from Georgia to Kentucky and attempted to give her alcohol. That's when Fayette County Sheriff's deputies arrested him. The minor was then brought back to Georgia.

In Lincoln County, Ault was found guilty of possession/viewing of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Ault was indicted in 2022 and has since been representing himself at dozens of court hearings in Fayette County. Recently, he pleaded guilty to charges of:



First-degree, Sodomy of a victim under 12 years old

First-degree, Sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old

First-degree, Incest of a victim under 12 years old All of those charges pertain to Fayette County. Ault could face 10 years in prison.

A mother of one of the victims has asked to remain anonymous for the sake of her and her daughter's safety. "I wanted to make sure he went to prison because I didn't want another child to lose their innocence at his hands."

She explains she didn't know about the abuse Ault had inflicted on her daughter for years until Ault's indictment.

"My daughter just burst into tears and I looked to her and I said what's wrong. She didn't say anything she went to the bathroom," she explains. "I didn't ask anything. I didn't know what to say. I called the police."

When asked how she felt after learning about her daughter's abuse, she explained: "Horrible because I felt like I failed my daughter. I never- she was very, very close to him. She thought the world of him and I never, ever, ever would have thought."

According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, three out of four adolescents are sexually assaulted by someone they know.

"I wanted to make sure 100% that I am there for my daughter. That I will make sure that anything that she needs, she never has to talk to me about anything. But I want her to make sure she always comes to me about anything," she stresses. "And she doesn't have to worry about 'Does my mom not believe me?' 'Is my mom there for me?' I never want her to feel that way."

She says at least seven victims have shared their stories with police but worries there are more victims out there.

"There is never a time frame on your healing, ever. Once you tell your story and you're able to get out how you feel and what happened to you, it takes such a relief off of you. It lifts so much off your shoulders because victims of sexual abuse carry so much shame," she explained. "And once you're able to tell your story and somebody believes you or can understand what you've gone through and how you feel. It relieves so much off your shoulders. So come forward. Don't be scared. He can't hurt you no more."

Ault is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at noon at the Fayette County Courthouse.

If you or someone you know has, or is experiencing, sexual abuse, you can call this hotline at 1(800) 656-4673.

You can also visit their website to chat with a provider if you are not comfortable calling.