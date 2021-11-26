Pringles Is Unveiling A Spicy, Cheesy New Flavor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pringles is giving us one last new flavor to close out 2021, offering up a spicy potato chip take on a classic snack food: nachos!

New Pringles Scorchin’ Wavy Loaded Nachos have the flavors of creamy queso, sour cream and corn tortilla, all with a bit of slow heat. Each bite features a hint of spicy jalapeño and cayenne pepper and, because they have a wavy texture, even more crunch than a traditional Pringle.

The new flavor is available now through a limited release at retailers nationwide, with a full release to come in 2022. You can find them for a suggested retail price of $2.09 for a 4.8-ounce can.

The new flavor joins the existing Pringles Scorchin’ lineup, which launched in 2020 with three flavors: BBQ, Cheddar and Chili & Lime.

Those three flavors are classic chips, however, not wavy ones, so the Loaded Nachos flavor will definitely have the most crunch of out all the varieties in the lineup.

Pringles has created a variety of other flavors in the last few years — and some have been unusual. The company teamed up with Nissin to create ramen-flavored chips in 2017, followed by Nashville Hot Chicken in 2018. 2020 saw Chicken & Waffles Pringles and a Sweet Corn flavor.

Also in 2020, the brand teamed up with Wendy’s to create Baconator chips, which had all the flavors found in a Wendy’s Baconator, like beef, American cheese, crispy applewood-smoked bacon, ketchup and mayonnaise.

The latest release to hit store shelves is Deep Fried Pickle, which is also wavy. The chip brings the flavor of a batter-coated dill pickle into a crispy potato chip, with each bite offering up dill-pickle tanginess and “savory-fried satisfaction,” according to the company.

Other Pringles flavors you’ll find in their permanent lineup include favorites like Cheddar & Sour Cream, Sour Cream & Onion and Ranch. They also sell Snack Stack Packs so you can buy multiple varieties and then put them together to create whatever flavor you dream up.

Not to be outdone, Lay’s has had a handful of pretty unique potato chip flavors as well, like Mozzarella ‘N Marinara, Philly Cheesesteak, Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle and Cheesy Garlic Bread.

What is your favorite potato chip flavor?

