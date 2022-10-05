Reese’s New Big Cup Is A Giant Peanut Butter Cup Stuffed With Reese’s Puffs Cereal

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s hard to come up with something better than the epic combination of chocolate and peanut butter, but Reese’s is taking their popular candy to another level this fall.

New Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal combines a Big Cup Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup with — you guessed it — Reese’s Puffs cereal. The treat ends up being creamy just like a peanut butter cup but with a bit of a crunch thanks to the cereal.

“Collaborations are quite popular but what we are about to unleash is next level. We knew the ultimate mashup was already within the Reese’s universe, so we made it happen,” Henry Hancock, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, said in a press release. “We’re taking chocolate and peanut butter fandom to a new stratosphere by adding Reese’s Puffs cereal to our Reese’s Big Cup.”

Reese’s does not say if the new peanut butter cup is a permanent addition or for a limited time, but chances are it won’t be around forever, so you’ll want to grab a few when you see them on store shelves.

The new Reese’s Big Cups Stuffed with Reese’s Puffs cereal won’t be in stores until November, but October is filled with all sorts of candy, so you’ll be able to find plenty to hold you over until then.

You’ll find everything from Peeps marshmallow ghosts, skulls, pumpkins and monsters to Twix and Snickers that have turned “Ghoulish Green.” You can also get Skittles Shriekers, which has five fun flavors: Citrus Scream, Ghoulish Green Apple, Rattled Raspberry, Shocking Lime and Spine-Tingling Tangerine.

If you really want a lot of candy, you can also order in bulk on Amazon. Along with getting a large assortment of popular brands like Life Savers, Jolly Ranchers, and more, ordering in bulk can also save you quite a bit of cash. Plus, if you plan on using it for trick-or-treaters, you’ll have plenty left over to enjoy yourself!

