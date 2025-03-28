Watch Now
News

Actions

1 adult, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on Fairhaven Drive in Lexington

IMG_0730.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_0730.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One adult and one juvenile were injured in a shooting late Thursday night on Fairhaven Drive in Lexington, according to police.

Lexington police say they responded to the 900 block of Fairhaven Drive near the Tates Creek area around 11:06 p.m. for a reported shooting with a victim.

According to police, a man and boy were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information, and they are investigating what led up to the shooting.

LEX 18 was on the scene and reported seeing police using drones and canines to search the area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18