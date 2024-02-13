Watch Now
News

Actions

Corbin Independent Schools student dies in Whitley County crash

Untitled design - 2024-02-13T103308.339.png
LEX 18
Untitled design - 2024-02-13T103308.339.png
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 12:28:48-05

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Corbin Independent Schools student has died in a two-vehicle collision that happened on Bee Creek Road in Whitley County on Tuesday around 7:40 a.m.

Corbin Independent Schools sent the following message to parents:

0fba6efe-06ef-49f5-b1b8-1a4a3e21d9b0.jpg

Officials say that one adult and three other children were injured.

According to the Oaks Grove Fire Department, the adult suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee Hospital.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 was on the scene and is investigating the crash.

Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18