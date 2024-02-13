Corbin Independent Schools student dies in Whitley County crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Corbin Independent Schools student has died in a two-vehicle collision that happened on Bee Creek Road in Whitley County on Tuesday around 7:40 a.m.

Corbin Independent Schools sent the following message to parents:

Courtesy

Officials say that one adult and three other children were injured.

According to the Oaks Grove Fire Department, the adult suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee Hospital.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 was on the scene and is investigating the crash.

Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.