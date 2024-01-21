1 arrested, 1 injured after shooting in London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was injured and another arrested after a shooting that took place in London on Thursday.

According to the London Police Department, officers received a call that a 25-year-old Cody Deaton from London had been shot at Betty Jane Apartments and taken to St. Joseph Hospital at around 7:52 p.m.

Officers were able to get information on the alleged shooter, 20-year-old Brian Goforth, also from London. It was reported that Goforth fled the area after the shooting.

The release from the department states officers were able to follow Goforth's track through the snow until they received another call of a man trying to break into a car on Mullins Avenue. Officers continued to follow tracks, which led to Wendy's on South Laurel Road, where officers located Goforth and took him into custody without incident.

Detectives then searched the residence where the shooting occurred and found illegal narcotics, stolen items, including a firearm, and other drug-related items, according to the release.

Deaton was released from the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening wounds, and Goforth has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving a stolen firearm, receiving stolen property, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The London Police Department was assisted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, and an investigation is ongoing.

