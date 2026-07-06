1 arrested, 1 injured following barricade situation on Oakwood Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person has been arrested, and another was injured following a barricade situation on Oakwood Drive Sunday night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that a shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday at Douglass Park.

According to police, a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police say they learned that a suspect was at a home at the 1100 block of Oakwood Drive.

According to police, they attempted to contact the suspect, who refused to come out of the home.

Police say that after three hours, a woman was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

No other information has been released.