LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was arrested, and one was injured in a stabbing that happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday on Versailles Road in Lexington.

According to police, they responded to the Speedway near Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive, where they found a man who was injured.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Lexington police are investigating the cause of the stabbing.