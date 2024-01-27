1 arrested after stabbing at Northern KY Rally's

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Cincinnati man has been arrested after an altercation with a co-worker that led to a stabbing in Northern KY, according to the Florence Police Department.

A release from the department says that officers responded to Rally's on US 42 in Florence on Friday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found one person lying in the parking lot with a laceration to their abdomen.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jerome Smith Jr., was located across the street and detained.

An investigation revealed that the two involved were both employees at the Rally's, and they got into an altercation in which Smith ultimately produced a pocket knife and stabbed the victim, according to the release.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested, charged with first-degree assault, and taken to the Boone County Detention Center.

