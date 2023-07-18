$1 billion jackpot up for grabs for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Powerball jackpot has rolled to an estimated $1 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing after not getting hit in last night’s drawing.

The estimated cash option amount is $516.8 million. The July 19 jackpot is the third-largest in Powerball’s history.

Kentucky had one $1 million winner and four $50,000 winners in last night’s drawing. The $1 million winning ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball. Only five states (Florida, Connecticut, New York, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania) had a $1 million winner.

The $50,000 winners matched four numbers and the Powerball. One of the $50,000 tickets sold had the winning numbers twice on their ticket, winning $100,000.

Last night’s winning numbers were: 5 – 8 – 9 – 17 – 41 and Powerball 21.

Winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. The $1 million winner should contact the lottery at 1-877-789-4532 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

In addition to the Powerball jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot is climbing. The jackpot is an estimated $640 million with an estimated cash option amount of $328.5 million.