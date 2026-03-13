Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 1 critically injured in head-on collision in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man died, and another person was airlifted to a Lexington hospital on Thursday after a head-on collision in Wolfe County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the crash happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of KY 15 and Mattie Graham Road.

According to KSP, a 2017 Jeep was traveling southbound on KY 15 when it crossed over the centerline and struck a 2010 Toyota driven by 86-year-old Courtney Berry of Campton.

Berry was transported to Jackson ARH, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Jeep was airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

The collision is being reconstructed and remains under investigation by KSP.

