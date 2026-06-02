1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after head-on crash in Bracken County

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person is dead, and another was flown to a hospital after a head-on crash on Monday evening on KY 9 at Old Pea Ridge Road in Bracken County.

Kentucky State Police say that around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, a Ford Escape driven by Deron Johnson was traveling southbound on KY 9 when it crossed the centerline and struck a Dodge Ram traveling northbound head-on.

As a result, KSP says that Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bracken County Coroner's Office.

According to KSP, the driver of the Ram was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP Post 6 Collision Reconstruction Investigators.