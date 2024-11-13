1 dead, 1 injured after being struck by vehicle in Warsaw: KSP report

WARSAW, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and one is injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Nov. 12 just after 5:00 p.m. in Warsaw, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Ricky Webb was traveling west on US 42 when two pedestrians entered the roadway near the crosswalk at the intersection of KY 35 and were struck by the vehicle.

The Gallatin County Coroner responded to the scene, and one of the pedestrians, identified by officials as a 76-year-old woman, was pronounced dead.

KSP says that the other pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, was taken to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP Post 5. No other information has been released at this time.