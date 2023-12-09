1 dead, 1 injured after Mason County shooting

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Mason County on Friday night, according to authorities.

According to the Mason County Sheriff, they responded to a call of a shooting in the Lewisburg area at around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Justin Mitchell dead and 45-year-old Ernest Nickell injured.

Nickell was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati hospital for treatment of injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, but the Mason County Sheriff says they do have a person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting.

