1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving semi on Newtown Pike at I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that one person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a semi late Wednesday night on Newtown Pike at I-75.

According to police, it was determined that the semi was heading outbound on Newtown Pike when it collided with a vehicle entering the roadway near I-75.

Police said that one person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the driver of the semi was not hurt, and the road has since reopened.