LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and one is injured after a shooting that happened on Thursday night on Tates Creek Road in Lexington.

Lexington police said they received a call about shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When arriving on the scene, police said they found one person dead, and another was located with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.