CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and one is seriously injured after a crash that happened on Sunday night on I-75 northbound in Corbin.

According to Corbin police, two people sustained severe injuries, and both were transported from the scene.

Police say that one of the individuals, a juvenile, died from their injuries.

No other information has been released regarding the collision, and KSP Post 11 is continuing the investigation.