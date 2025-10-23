1 dead, 1 seriously injured in overnight crash on Athens Boonesboro Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash that happened overnight Thursday on Athens Boonesboro Road and Doe Run Trail in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, they responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, outbound Athens was closed for several hours at Hays Boulevard while the Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated, but has since reopened.