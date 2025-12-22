1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on KY 192 in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that one person is dead and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on KY 192 in London.

According to officials, an investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling westbound when it crossed the eastbound lane, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree head-on.

As a result, officials said that the driver was critically injured and taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London, where he was pronounced dead by the coroner.

According to officials, the passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said the driver was identified as 52-year-old Christopher Cornett of London.