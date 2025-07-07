1 dead, 11 taken to hospital following gas leak at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire officials report that one man is dead and 11 others were taken to the hospital following an early morning gas leak at an apartment complex.

According to officials, around 2:00 a.m. on Monday, they responded to Oxford Circle Apartments for a "sick case," but the patient met crews outside, meaning their CO monitor never had an opportunity to enter the apartment complex and alert them of the leak.

Officials say they responded to the apartment complex again around 4:51 a.m. for reports of an unconscious person, and when arriving on the scene, they were met with multiple patients, which the call was upgraded to a hazmat response.

According to officials, high levels of carbon monoxide were identified, and they forced open over 30 apartment doors to evacuate residents.

The cause is under investigation, and they are still on the scene ventilating the apartment, according to officials.

Officials report that around eight pets were also removed from the apartments, but they are unsure of their condition.

According to officials, they have contacted the Red Cross and Lexington Emergency Management to develop a plan for placing those at the apartment complex.