1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle collision in Floyd County, KSP investigating

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left one person dead and two injured in Floyd County on Sunday night.

KSP said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 114 in Prestonburg.

After an investigation, KSP discovered that Keith Anderson, operating a 2010 Honda Insight, crossed the center line and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Kenny Auxier.

According to KSP, Anderson and Auxier were taken to medical facilities for treatment, and a passenger in the Cobalt, identified by officials as Kayla Elam, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Detective Josh Scott.